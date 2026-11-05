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Woman injured after car strikes a ditch
4 days ago
GRUNDY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Wednesday in Grundy County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Honda Civic driven by a 74-year-old West Des Moines, Iowa, woman was southbound on Route A at Northwest 60th eight miles north of Trenton. The driver failed to negotiage a curve in the road. The car traveled off the south side of the road and struck a ditch.