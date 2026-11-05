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‘We’ve got to listen’: Missouri Republicans confront fallout from historic election losses
By RUDI KELLER,3 days ago
After losing 16 House seats and their legislative supermajority, some Republicans blamed their own unpopular agenda while others pointed to national headwinds and low turnout. After losing 16 Missouri House seats Tuesday in their worst election since Watergate, Republicans are questioning whether their own legislative agenda helped drive voters away.
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