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3 hospitalized after 2-vehicle Business 71 crash
2 days ago
ANDREW COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by a 20-year-old St. Joseph man was northbound on Business 71 at Interstate 29. The car struck the rear driver's side of a 2021 Nissan Rogue driven by a 68-year-old Country Club man who had been on the northbound exit ramp from Interstate 29 and entered the intersection in fron of the Pontiac.