Savannah Savages fall to Oak Grove Panthers in Class 3 State Quarterfinals

On a brisk Saturday afternoon at Missouri Western, the fall season was winding down, setting the stage for the Class 3 State Quarterfinals. The Savannah Savages had the advantage of a home-field feel against the Oak Grove Panthers, but they quickly lost control of the game. A struggle in the first inning resulted in an 8-2 defeat, ending their season with a 21-10 overall record and a Class 3 District 8 Championship.

The confidence of the Panthers presented itself early, with Oak Grove quickly establishing dominance by racking up four runs in the first inning. This early onslaught put the Savages in a tough spot, throwing their game plan off balance.