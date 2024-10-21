Open in App
    Fire department receives grant funding for equipment upgrades

    By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2QJB_0wGBIu7A00

    The St. Joseph Fire Department recently received over $100,000 in grant funding to upgrade aging equipment of fire trucks and implement a mobile inspection software.

    $13,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding was awarded to the general fund fire department program, and $18,871 from Tyler Technologies was used to purchase digital fire inspection and preplan software.

