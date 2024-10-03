Open in App
    SJSD Foundation brings back Tenderloin Challenge

    By News-Press NOW,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37gnlN_0vt1jvnn00
    St. Joseph School District Foundation

    Tenderloin lovers have a chance to make a difference this month, with tenderloin proceeds going toward student lunch debt each Thursday throughout October.

    The St. Joseph School District Foundation is hosting the 2024 Tenderloin Challenge to help tackle school lunch debt in the district. Every Thursday in October, $1 from every tenderloin sold will go toward the cause. The challenge kicked off Thursday, Oct. 3.

