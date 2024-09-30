Open in App
    St. Joseph News-Press

    Community comment sessions set for Wednesday in superintendent search

    By News-Press NOW,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JmlTO_0vpK95F900

    As the St. Joseph School District searches for a new leader, officials are looking for the community’s input.

    This Wednesday, Oct. 2, three community input sessions are planned to gather feedback on what residents would like to see in a new superintendent.

