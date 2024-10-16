Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • St. Johns Citizen

    Mom of Jax Beach teen who was attacked one day before heading to boot camp speaks out: ‘I’m so grateful that he’s alive’

    By Rebecca Rosenberg,

    2 days ago

    The mother of a Jacksonville Beach teen who suffered facial injuries after allegedly being punched from behind the day before leaving for boot camp said she wants accountability for his assailants.

    “He’s in a lot of pain and he’s frustrated,” Kristy MaGisty told The Citizen. “His feelings are hurt because they weren’t doing anything wrong in the first place and were completely blindsided.

    She added, “I’m so grateful that he’s alive.”

    According to MaGisty, Carson Tucker, 18, had met up with some friends on 1st Street North on Oct. 6 around 2 a.m. to bid them farewell before leaving to begin his military career.

    MaGisty said a man approached the group “out of nowhere” and bumped into the 13-year-old brother of one of Tucker’s friends. After the boy’s 17-year-old brother objected to the shove, the man punched the brother in the head.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aLCmu_0w96HOLd00
    Carson Tucker, 18, show with his influencer aunt, Hillary Shuman and her husband. (Courtesy of Kristy MaGisty)

    MaGisty said her son was then hit in the back of the head from behind by the younger of the two attackers, causing him to fall face first on the ground and leaving him with a badly mangled mouth.

    Tucker lost a tooth, could lose another and is on a liquid diet due to his injuries, she said, adding that his eyes are still swollen and he has a knot in the back of his head.

    The injuries compelled Tucker to delay his departure to boot camp until Oct. 21, she said.

    MaGisty said her son doesn’t have health insurance, and that he can’t afford more tests to determine whether he sustained additional damage to his skull or jaw.

    Tucker’s enraged aunt, digital creator and influencer Hillary Shuman, launched a GoFundMe campaign that has raised nearly $7,000, which has helped pay for his dental work, including a partial denture.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lq71s_0w96HOLd00
    A close-up of Carson Tucker’s knocked out tooth. (Courtesy of Kristy MaGisty)
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tCR7_0w96HOLd00
    Carson Tucker, 18, shows off a partial denture after he was attacked in Jacksonville Beach and his front tooth was knocked out. (Courtesy of Kristy MaGisty)

    She has doggedly agitated for an arrest online, and told The Citizen that she wants Tucker’s attackers to be taken into custody. She and her sister said they were able to identify the alleged assailants, who are brothers, from photos Tucker’s friend took as the skirmish unfolded.

    According to an Oct. 6 Jacksonville Beach police officer’s incident report, a group of teenagers “ran up to my window indicating the victim was battered and suffered injuries.”

    A bloodied Tucker told the officer that he and his friends were standing on the sidewalk when a “fight broke out with another group,” the papers state.

    He said he was “sucker punched in the back of the head, causing him to fall.” Witnesses told police the assailant fled in a white Dodge pickup truck toward the Metropolitan parking garage.

    The officer pursued the truck and allegedly encountered Tucker and his friends near the garage looking for their nemeses to even the score, the report says.

    “I stopped them and directed them back down the ramp using a firm tone telling them their vigilante mob mentality was unwelcome and could hamper my investigation,” the officer wrote.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DcIzn_0w96HOLd00
    An empty lot between Lynch’s Irish Pub and V Pizza in Jacksonville Beach where Carson Tucker, 18, was attacked. (Google Maps)

    Police identified a local bar staffer as a person of interest at the scene after the suspect “instigated an unrelated disturbance with a group at the parking garage,” the report says.

    But an “independent adult witness” was asked to do a “show up” at the scene and said the suspect was not the the man who punched Carson, according to police.

    MaGisty questioned why police didn’t ask her son, who was still present, to identify his assailant. “Why wouldn’t they bring my son over there and say, ‘Is this him?'”

    No arrests have been made, and The Citizen is withholding the names of the alleged suspects.

    The case is still ongoing.

    The incident took place just steps from the scene of another violent Jacksonville Beach incident that left a local man with severe head injuries.

    Seth Agwunobi, a former quarterback for Temple University, allegedly threw Connolly Byrnes over a barricade outside Mango’s Beach Bar, causing him to land on his head.

    Felony battery charges are still pending against Agwunobi.

    The post Mom of Jax Beach teen who was attacked one day before heading to boot camp speaks out: ‘I’m so grateful that he’s alive’ appeared first on St. Johns Citizen .

    Comments / 16
    Add a Comment
    Joseph Brunjes
    21h ago
    cops are lazy
    acethejack
    1d ago
    He looks a little, you know!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
    Dayton Daily Mag2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    5 headless bodies abandoned on Highway 80
    KTSM4 days ago
    The Fried Chicken Sandwich At This Florida Restaurant Is So Good, You’ll Drive Miles Just For A Bite
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com6 days ago
    Man forced his way into the home of a woman he had a relationship with for two weeks, only for him to break down the bathroom door when she locked herself in and started punching the woman, causing her injuries that required stitches; charged
    Chattanooga Daily News9 days ago
    Heartbreaking moment 33-year-old mom of two dies days after reaching $1M fundraising goal for kids
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Girl, 15, diagnosed with cancer after ‘constant itch’ mistaken for allergic reaction
    The Independent2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds6 days ago
    Hurricane Nadine threatens Florida as possible third consecutive massive storm to strike Sunshine State
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Jacksonville couple buried alive in gruesome double murder
    The Mirror US11 days ago
    Florida Dunkin' Donuts Shut Down After State Inspection
    L. Cane2 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena1 day ago
    Florida Residents Report Skunk Ape Sighting in the Swamps
    iSkyCreations - News & Media2 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady4 days ago
    Man Who Abandoned Dog Before Hurricane Milton Served Justice
    iheart.com1 day ago
    Owner tied 'trembling' dog to fence in rising waters of Hurricane Milton because he 'couldn’t find anyone to pick the dog up': Cops
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    My husband said he loved me the day we met online – but when I finally moved countries to be with him, he gave me an STI
    The US Sun4 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Oil Tanker Crashes And Explodes Killing At Least 104 People
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    Sinaloa Cartel Members Are Now Scanning People's Phones to Check if They Engaged With Rival Factions
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Georgia Nurse Uses Hand Sanitizer to Steal From Dementia Patients
    Hollywood Unlocked3 days ago
    Storm Nadine looms as ravaged Florida recovers from devastating Hurricane Milton and deadly Helene
    The Mirror US16 hours ago
    ‘I did something I wasn’t supposed to do’: Mom sentenced for pouring scalding hot liquid on her 9-month-old daughter
    Law & Crime3 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy