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St Charles Parish

🚧 $7.5M rehab and lane closures on LA 3127 in St. Charles

7 days ago

🚧 $7.5M rehab project on LA 3127 in St. Charles Parish

The Louisiana DOTD is starting a $7.5 million project to rehab westbound LA 3127 in St. Charles Parish, from the St. John the Baptist Parish line to I-310 (about 10 miles).

Key dates & lane closures:

  • Work starts Thursday, Nov. 5 (weather permitting).
  • Single-lane closures both directions from 7 a.m.–4 p.m. on:
    • Thu–Fri, Nov. 5–6
    • Mon–Fri, Nov. 9–13

The project includes:

  • Pavement patching and resurfacing
  • New pavement markings
  • Crossdrain replacements (with temporary concrete barriers)
  • Guardrail replacement at the Union Carbide, Hahnville, Vial, and Hymel Canal bridges

Most daytime work will be 7 a.m.–4 p.m.; most resurfacing will be overnight, 6 p.m.–5 a.m. LA 3127 will stay open, but with lane closures and possible delays.

Use caution in the work zone and check 511la.org or the Louisiana 511 mobile app for up-to-date road conditions.

More Info: https://wwwapps.dotd.la.gov/administration/announc...

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