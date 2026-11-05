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St Charles Parish
🚧 $7.5M rehab and lane closures on LA 3127 in St. Charles
7 days ago
🚧 $7.5M rehab project on LA 3127 in St. Charles Parish
The Louisiana DOTD is starting a $7.5 million project to rehab westbound LA 3127 in St. Charles Parish, from the St. John the Baptist Parish line to I-310 (about 10 miles).
Key dates & lane closures:
- Work starts Thursday, Nov. 5 (weather permitting).
- Single-lane closures both directions from 7 a.m.–4 p.m. on:
- Thu–Fri, Nov. 5–6
- Mon–Fri, Nov. 9–13
The project includes:
- Pavement patching and resurfacing
- New pavement markings
- Crossdrain replacements (with temporary concrete barriers)
- Guardrail replacement at the Union Carbide, Hahnville, Vial, and Hymel Canal bridges
Most daytime work will be 7 a.m.–4 p.m.; most resurfacing will be overnight, 6 p.m.–5 a.m. LA 3127 will stay open, but with lane closures and possible delays.
Use caution in the work zone and check 511la.org or the Louisiana 511 mobile app for up-to-date road conditions.
More Info: https://wwwapps.dotd.la.gov/administration/announc...
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