🚧 $7.5M rehab and lane closures on LA 3127 in St. Charles

🚧 $7.5M rehab project on LA 3127 in St. Charles Parish

The Louisiana DOTD is starting a $7.5 million project to rehab westbound LA 3127 in St. Charles Parish, from the St. John the Baptist Parish line to I-310 (about 10 miles).

Key dates & lane closures:

Work starts Thursday, Nov. 5 (weather permitting).

(weather permitting). Single-lane closures both directions from 7 a.m.–4 p.m. on: Thu–Fri, Nov. 5–6 Mon–Fri, Nov. 9–13

both directions from on:

The project includes:

Pavement patching and resurfacing

New pavement markings

Crossdrain replacements (with temporary concrete barriers)

Guardrail replacement at the Union Carbide, Hahnville, Vial, and Hymel Canal bridges

Most daytime work will be 7 a.m.–4 p.m.; most resurfacing will be overnight, 6 p.m.–5 a.m. LA 3127 will stay open, but with lane closures and possible delays.

Use caution in the work zone and check 511la.org or the Louisiana 511 mobile app for up-to-date road conditions.