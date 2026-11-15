Looking for a loyal friend in Spruce Pine, NC? These adoptable dogs at Mitchell County Animal Rescue are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Black

White/Black Shelter: Mitchell County Animal Rescue

Location: Spruce Pine, NC

Spruce Pine, NC Contact: (828) 765-6952

Rascal is a young, large mixed-breed boy with a striking white and black coat. He’s waiting at the shelter for someone to give him a chance at a happy life. If you’re looking for a younger dog to grow and learn with, Rascal could be the one.

👉 Meet Rascal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult (about 2 years old)

Adult (about 2 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Solid White

Solid White Personality: Affectionate, gentle

Affectionate, gentle Shelter: Mitchell County Animal Rescue

Location: Spruce Pine, NC

Spruce Pine, NC Contact: (828) 765-6952

Shiro is a handsome, solid white large mixed-breed dog. At around 2 years old, he’s past the tiny puppy stage but still young and full of life. He’s described as affectionate and gentle, and his caretakers are still getting to know him—but he’s ready to join a family right now.

👉 Meet Shiro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: MIT-Stray

MIT-Stray Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Mitchell County Animal Rescue

Location: Spruce Pine, NC

Spruce Pine, NC Contact: (828) 765-6952

This tiny black baby mixed-breed (small) girl is listed as “MIT-Stray” and is just starting out in life. She’s small, young, and looking for a safe, loving home where she can grow up feeling secure and cared for.

👉 Meet MIT-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Spruce Pine, NC, please consider visiting Mitchell County Animal Rescue or giving them a call at (828) 765-6952 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.