undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful & Gentle Dogs Ready for Adoption in Spruce Pine
Looking for a loyal friend in Spruce Pine, NC? These adoptable dogs at Mitchell County Animal Rescue are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Rascal
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Black
- Shelter: Mitchell County Animal Rescue
- Location: Spruce Pine, NC
- Contact: (828) 765-6952
Rascal is a young, large mixed-breed boy with a striking white and black coat. He’s waiting at the shelter for someone to give him a chance at a happy life. If you’re looking for a younger dog to grow and learn with, Rascal could be the one.
👉 Meet Rascal and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shiro
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult (about 2 years old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Solid White
- Personality: Affectionate, gentle
- Shelter: Mitchell County Animal Rescue
- Location: Spruce Pine, NC
- Contact: (828) 765-6952
Shiro is a handsome, solid white large mixed-breed dog. At around 2 years old, he’s past the tiny puppy stage but still young and full of life. He’s described as affectionate and gentle, and his caretakers are still getting to know him—but he’s ready to join a family right now.
👉 Meet Shiro and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MIT-Stray
- Name on listing: MIT-Stray
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Mitchell County Animal Rescue
- Location: Spruce Pine, NC
- Contact: (828) 765-6952
This tiny black baby mixed-breed (small) girl is listed as “MIT-Stray” and is just starting out in life. She’s small, young, and looking for a safe, loving home where she can grow up feeling secure and cared for.
👉 Meet MIT-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Spruce Pine, NC, please consider visiting Mitchell County Animal Rescue or giving them a call at (828) 765-6952 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.