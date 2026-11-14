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🐱 Sweet Spruce Pine Cats Ready for Adoption and Love
Spruce Pine has some lovely cats hoping for a cozy, forever home. All of these kitties are waiting at Mitchell County Animal Rescue and would love to meet you.
Donner
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Mitchell County Animal Rescue
- Phone: (828) 765-6952
Little Donner is a gray baby boy who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with. As a young kitten, he’ll need patience, playtime, and gentle guidance as he learns the ropes of being a house cat.
👉 Meet Donner and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sassenach
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby / orange tortie
- Weight: About 6.7 lbs
- Spayed: Yes
- Personality: Adventurous, cuddly, a little mischievous
- Shelter: Mitchell County Animal Rescue
- Phone: (828) 765-6952
Sassenach is a stunning brown and orange tortie with a big personality in a small body. She’s described as adventurous, cuddly, and a bit mischievous, so you’ll always have company and entertainment. Already spayed and just a year old, she’s ready to start her new life with you.
👉 Meet Sassenach and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Princess
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Shelter: Mitchell County Animal Rescue
- Phone: (828) 765-6952
Princess is a beautiful black-and-white adult cat looking for a calm, loving home. As an adult, she’s likely past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle in as a steady companion.
👉 Meet Princess and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Spruce Pine, NC, please consider visiting Mitchell County Animal Rescue or giving them a call at (828) 765-6952 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.