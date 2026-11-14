Spruce Pine has some lovely cats hoping for a cozy, forever home. All of these kitties are waiting at Mitchell County Animal Rescue and would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Mitchell County Animal Rescue

Phone: (828) 765-6952

Little Donner is a gray baby boy who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with. As a young kitten, he’ll need patience, playtime, and gentle guidance as he learns the ropes of being a house cat.

👉 Meet Donner and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby / orange tortie

Brown tabby / orange tortie Weight: About 6.7 lbs

About 6.7 lbs Spayed: Yes

Yes Personality: Adventurous, cuddly, a little mischievous

Adventurous, cuddly, a little mischievous Shelter: Mitchell County Animal Rescue

Phone: (828) 765-6952

Sassenach is a stunning brown and orange tortie with a big personality in a small body. She’s described as adventurous, cuddly, and a bit mischievous, so you’ll always have company and entertainment. Already spayed and just a year old, she’s ready to start her new life with you.

👉 Meet Sassenach and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Shelter: Mitchell County Animal Rescue

Phone: (828) 765-6952

Princess is a beautiful black-and-white adult cat looking for a calm, loving home. As an adult, she’s likely past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle in as a steady companion.

👉 Meet Princess and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Spruce Pine, NC, please consider visiting Mitchell County Animal Rescue or giving them a call at (828) 765-6952 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.