🍽️ Springville UT Food Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Springville’s food scene is busy with weddings, events, and family dining, so flexible restaurant jobs pop up often. Here are a few solid options if you like fast-paced work and helping guests have a great time.

Employer: Siempre Weddings

Siempre Weddings Location: Springville, UT

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $10.00 – $18.00 per hour

Help keep weddings and events running smoothly by getting plates from the kitchen to guests quickly and safely. Great fit if you want to learn the restaurant world, stay active on your feet, and can work various shifts, including weekends.

Employer: Siempre Weddings

Siempre Weddings Location: Springville, UT

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $8.00 – $18.00 per hour

Keep the dining room spotless by clearing tables, resetting them, and helping with floors and silverware. This is a good entry role if you don’t mind moving, lifting, and staying busy during events, with a flexible schedule.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Springville, UT

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: Competitive (plus 100% of your own tips, no tip sharing)

Classic sit-down restaurant server role with weekly pay, same-day pay access, and benefits even for part-time once eligible. Good if you like chatting with guests, want strong training, and enjoy a steady, family-style restaurant vibe.

If something looks interesting, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these kinds of roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.