🚌 Springville, UT Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Springville has some solid transportation roles right now, from hands-on diesel work to steady local CDL routes. If you like engines, trucks, and being on the move, these are worth a look.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Springville, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy shop helping drivers get back on the road. You’ll troubleshoot and repair light mechanical issues (wheel-ends, electrical, suspension, A/C, engine components), do preventive maintenance, and sometimes assist with roadside service. Benefits include: company-funded tuition help, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days. Rotating day/night schedule and the job is hiring immediately.

Alternate listing with same role/details: Indeed posting

Employer: ProDrivers

ProDrivers Location: Springville, UT

Type: Listed as internship, operates like full-time local

Listed as internship, operates like Pay: $30/hour + overtime after 40 hours

Home daily, Monday–Friday with a 7:30 a.m. start and at least 40 hours a week. You’ll deliver plumbing, pipe, and irrigation supplies on flatbed/gooseneck equipment with automatic transmission, and this is a touch-freight job, so some physical work. Weekly pay and full benefits for you and your family. Requires a Class A CDL, 12+ months Class A experience in the last 3 years, and a clean MVR.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—apply while the listings are still live and share this with a friend who’s looking.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.