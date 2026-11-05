🏭 Springville, UT Manufacturing: Multiple Local Openings

Springville’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several employers are hiring on the production side. Good mix of entry-level, skilled trades, and leadership roles.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Springville, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Move products in and out of the warehouse, run equipment like forklifts and pallet jacks, and help with inventory and quality checks. Good fit if you have warehouse experience, can lift, bend, and stand for long periods, and don’t mind flexible hours, evenings, and weekends.

Employer: BetterBody Foods & Nutrition, LLC

Location: Springville, UT

Type: Likely full-time (night shift)

Likely full-time (night shift) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Shift: Mon–Fri, ~3:20 p.m.–11:50 p.m.

Hands-on production leadership role focused on Lean and continuous improvement, leading 6–8 team members on the night shift. Great if you’re bilingual English/Spanish, have at least 2 years of manufacturing leadership, and want benefits like bonus plan, PTO, 12 paid holidays, health insurance, and 401(k) match.

Employer: SUPRANATURALS LLC

Location: Springville, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level automation role working with PLCs, HMIs, sensors, VFDs, and control circuits in a production setting. Ideal if you have an automation/electrical degree or 3–5 years industrial automation experience and like troubleshooting, improving uptime, and working around conveyors and control panels.

Employer: Nestlé

Location: Springville, UT

Type: Part-time / Internship

Salary: Hourly, range not listed; bonus eligible

Hourly, range not listed; Schedule: Two 10-hour shifts, 1st or 2nd shift

Entry-level food production role weighing, sorting, and placing product on the line while keeping quality high and work areas clean. Good for someone who can stand for 5-hour stretches, handle repetitive motion, and wants experience with a big-name food manufacturer plus access to benefits like 401(k) with match and healthcare (depending on position).

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.