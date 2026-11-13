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🏭 Springfield, VT Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Springfield’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with steady warehouse and production work on offer. If you like hands-on jobs and clear schedules, these roles are worth a look.
Order Selector
- Employer: Performance Food Group / Performance Foodservice
- Location: Springfield, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18/hr training pay, up to $40/hr with incentives
Night shift role picking food and non-food items in a warehouse using an electric pallet jack or forklift. Monday–Friday, 8:30 pm until finished, with boots, uniforms, and some free product provided plus Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.
Advanced Machinist (CNC)
- Employer: W3Global (for Lucas Industries)
- Location: North Springfield, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Advanced CNC machinist role with a growing aerospace tooling manufacturer. You’ll run 3- and 4-axis CNC machines, read blueprints, hold tight tolerances, and do basic maintenance, with health, vision, dental, disability, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) benefits.
Forklift Operator – Black River Produce
- Employer: Performance Foodservice
- Location: North Springfield, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$23/hr, based on experience
Day shift warehouse job unloading, sorting, and putting away product using forklifts and other powered equipment. Monday–Friday, 11:00 am until done (about 40 hours/week), in multi-temperature areas (cooler, freezer, dry) with regular lifting.
If one of these fits you, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good local manufacturing jobs tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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