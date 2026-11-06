🏥 Springfield, VT Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Healthcare hiring around Springfield, VT is busy right now, especially in long‑term care, hospice, and travel roles. If you’re clinical and open to nights, weekends, or leadership, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Springfield Center for Living and Rehabilitation

Springfield Center for Living and Rehabilitation Location: Springfield, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the nursing team at a long‑term and rehab facility, shaping policies, quality standards, and patient outcomes. Great fit if you’re an experienced RN leader (3+ years DON/leadership) with a VT RN license who wants to drive care standards.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Based in Brattleboro office, serving Springfield, Bellows Falls & Chester, VT

Based in Brattleboro office, serving Type: Full-time

Salary: $45–$55 per hour, weekly pay

Provide 1:1 hospice care at home with a flexible schedule and full benefits. Ideal if you want meaningful end‑of‑life work, mileage reimbursement, and strong support from a large home care agency.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

Location: Springfield, VT

Type: Part-time (Weekends)

Salary: $60,000–$90,000 per year

Provide on‑site primary care in skilled nursing and long‑term care facilities, focusing on seniors and chronic conditions. Good for NPs/PAs with LTC/SNF experience who want steady weekend work plus PTO and malpractice coverage.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

Location: Listed as Colchester, VT (posting appears under Springfield, VT)

Listed as (posting appears under Springfield, VT) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$200,000 per year

Full‑time NP/PA role in long‑term care with a strong salary, full benefits, 401(k), malpractice, and sign‑on bonus for qualified applicants. Best for advanced practice clinicians who want to build long‑term relationships with residents.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

Location: Springfield, Barre, Colchester & St. Johnsbury, VT

Type: Contract, Full-time

Salary: $200,000–$300,000 per year

Oversee clinical care and quality programs across long‑term care sites while still providing direct patient care. Great for physicians with LTC experience who want leadership, QAPI involvement, and a strong compensation/benefits package.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Swift Optometry

Location: Springfield, VT

Type: Listed as Part-time ; schedule described as Full-time (clarify with employer)

Listed as ; schedule described as (clarify with employer) Pay: $45–$50 per patient

Provide bedside eye exams, ocular disease management, and glasses for seniors in long‑term care. Good match if you’re an OD who enjoys geriatric care and wants flexible, per‑patient pay plus PTO, malpractice, and a health stipend.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

Location: Springfield, VT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , nights

, , Pay: $2,280 per week (benefits start day 1)

Night‑shift RRT contract in acute care, 12‑hour shifts, with strong weekly pay and full travel benefits. Best for RTs with 1+ years recent acute experience and BLS/ACLS (PALS/NRP in some areas).

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

Location: Springfield, VT

Type: Travel, 12 weeks , 36 hrs/week , nights

, , Pay: $2,226 per week

Another night‑shift RRT travel contract with weekly pay, housing options, and license/cert reimbursement. Nice option if you want a slightly shorter assignment and a recruiter‑heavy support model.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers can tweak schedules or locations for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.