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🎁 Free Home Finds in Springfield — Furniture, Decor & More
Springfield neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture to home decor and small appliances.
Browse the list below and see if something fits your home.
Round Wooden Dining Table, bunk bed and book shelf
Item: Round wooden dining table
Description: Sturdy round wooden dining table with metal legs. Great for a kitchen or small dining area.
Location: Greenwood, Springfield, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Heart-Shaped Decorative Wreath
Item: Heart-shaped decorative wreath
Description: Beautiful heart-shaped wreath with berries and a small heart accent. Perfect for home decor. About 16" in length.
Location: Gambrill, Springfield, VA
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Decorative Floral Wreath
Item: Decorative floral wreath
Description: Large floral wreath with mixed flowers and greenery. Great for a front door or wall. About 28" in diameter.
Location: Gambrill, Springfield, VA
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Wooden Storage Bench with Cushion
Item: Wooden storage bench with cushion
Description: Red wooden storage bench with three compartments and a cushioned seat. Ideal for an entryway or living room. Size about 46" x 16".
Location: Gambrill, Springfield, VA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
4-Cube Storage Organizer with Fabric Bins
Item: 4-cube storage organizer with fabric bins
Description: Wooden grey 4-cube organizer with grey fabric bins. Handy for toys, clothes, or general home storage.
Location: Gambrill, Springfield, VA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Green Wooden Side Table with Drawers
Item: Green wooden side table
Description: Compact green wooden side table with three drawers. Good for small spaces or as a bedside table.
Location: Gambrill, Springfield, VA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Vintage Blue Sofa
Item: Vintage blue sofa
Description: Elegant vintage blue sofa with a wooden frame. Comfortable and stylish. Size about 54" x 27".
Location: Gambrill, Springfield, VA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
FREE Dark Burgundy Loveseat Sofa
Item: Dark burgundy loveseat sofa
Description: Comfortable loveseat sofa in good condition. Nice size for an apartment or small living room.
Location: Shannon Sta. & KM Village, Springfield, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
Item: Stainless steel electric kettle
Description: Electric kettle with stainless steel finish and black handle. Includes power base and cord. Still works great and is clean; owner just doesn’t need it anymore. Will be put on the end of the center island at Cedar Falls Court this evening.
Location: Newington Forest, Springfield, VA (Cedar Falls Court area)
Category: Appliances
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Springfield tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, click through, message the poster, and make pickup plans as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.