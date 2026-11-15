Springfield neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture to home decor and small appliances.

Browse the list below and see if something fits your home.

Item: Round wooden dining table

Description: Sturdy round wooden dining table with metal legs. Great for a kitchen or small dining area.

Location: Greenwood, Springfield, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Heart-shaped decorative wreath

Description: Beautiful heart-shaped wreath with berries and a small heart accent. Perfect for home decor. About 16" in length.

Location: Gambrill, Springfield, VA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Decorative floral wreath

Description: Large floral wreath with mixed flowers and greenery. Great for a front door or wall. About 28" in diameter.

Location: Gambrill, Springfield, VA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Wooden storage bench with cushion

Description: Red wooden storage bench with three compartments and a cushioned seat. Ideal for an entryway or living room. Size about 46" x 16".

Location: Gambrill, Springfield, VA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: 4-cube storage organizer with fabric bins

Description: Wooden grey 4-cube organizer with grey fabric bins. Handy for toys, clothes, or general home storage.

Location: Gambrill, Springfield, VA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Green wooden side table

Description: Compact green wooden side table with three drawers. Good for small spaces or as a bedside table.

Location: Gambrill, Springfield, VA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Vintage blue sofa

Description: Elegant vintage blue sofa with a wooden frame. Comfortable and stylish. Size about 54" x 27".

Location: Gambrill, Springfield, VA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Dark burgundy loveseat sofa

Description: Comfortable loveseat sofa in good condition. Nice size for an apartment or small living room.

Location: Shannon Sta. & KM Village, Springfield, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Stainless steel electric kettle

Description: Electric kettle with stainless steel finish and black handle. Includes power base and cord. Still works great and is clean; owner just doesn’t need it anymore. Will be put on the end of the center island at Cedar Falls Court this evening.

Location: Newington Forest, Springfield, VA (Cedar Falls Court area)

Category: Appliances

Source: nextdoor.com

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Free items in Springfield tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, click through, message the poster, and make pickup plans as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.