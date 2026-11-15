Springfield’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for cleared and data-focused pros. Here are several IT roles with strong pay and mission-driven work.

Employer: Parsons Corporation

Parsons Corporation Location: Springfield, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,400 – $154,700

Clearance: Active TS/SCI required (must be able to hold TS/SCI)

You’ll monitor insider threat activity using User Activity Monitoring tools, support counterintelligence investigations, and brief senior leaders. Great fit if you have 4+ years in cyber/intel analysis, strong writing skills, and want to support high-impact federal missions with robust benefits.

Employer: ECS (Everforth ECS)

Location: Springfield, VA (with work at Fairfax, VA corporate site)

(with work at Fairfax, VA corporate site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000 – $250,000

Clearance: Active TS/SCI with CI Poly eligibility

Lead advanced modeling and AI/ML work on national security datasets, from algorithm design to deployment on high-performance computing systems. Ideal if you have a PhD or master’s in a computational field, 5–8+ years leading HPC/AI projects, and deep experience with Python/C++ and cloud tools.

Employer: RELI Group, Inc.

Location: Springfield, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $110,000

Support government programs by turning complex data into clear dashboards and reports using tools like Power BI and Excel. Good match if you have 3–5 years in data/BI roles, enjoy building KPIs and visualizations, and want your work to directly inform public-sector decisions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have related openings and talent pipelines.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.