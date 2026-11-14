Springfield’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Springfield, VA this week.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Springfield, VA

Springfield, VA Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Full-time, Salary: $50,000 – $90,000/year (base + commissions)

This role is all about servicing, repairing, and installing fire sprinkler systems and fixing code issues. Good fit if you have a HS diploma, driver’s license, and want strong benefits plus 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid time off, and training.

Employer: Stone fabrication company (name not listed)

Stone fabrication company (name not listed) Location: Springfield, VA

Springfield, VA Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Salary: $25.00 – $35.00 per hour (DOE)

Hands-on shop and field work cutting, polishing, and installing granite, quartz, and marble countertops. Great if you already know stone fabrication, can handle heavy slabs, and want steady Mon–Fri, 40 hours/week.

Employer: Amentum

Location: Springfield, VA

Springfield, VA Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Info: Listed rate 73.86 (check posting for exact pay unit)

High-voltage work on generators, transformers, switchgear, and more for a government customer. You’ll need U.S. citizenship, a Top Secret clearance, and strong commercial/industrial experience plus licenses/certs like Journeyman or Master Electrician, NETA/NICET, OSHA 30, NFPA 70E.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.