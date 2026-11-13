Springfield is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially for folks who like owning big projects and guiding teams. If you’ve got management experience (and in some cases, a clearance), there’s a lot to explore.

Employer: Archer (supporting MANTECH )

Archer (supporting ) Location: Springfield, VA (100% on-site)

(100% on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead high-impact process improvement work that supports GEOINT and critical missions. This role is ideal if you have 12+ years in program management or GEOINT/IC operations, are comfortable briefing senior leaders, and hold an active TS/SCI with ability to obtain polygraph.

Employer: UPS

Location: Springfield, VA

Type: Seasonal, Part-time

Pay Range: $26.25–$42.65/hour (plus potential incentives and benefits per UPS policy)

Great fit if you want leadership experience with a Fortune Global 500 company while keeping a flexible schedule. You’ll supervise a warehouse team, focus on safety and productivity, and help train and coach employees in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Apavo Corporation

Location: Springfield, VA (IC customer environment)

(IC customer environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect for a seasoned product leader who wants to work at the edge of AI and national security. You’ll own the roadmap for AI capabilities for an Intelligence Community customer, need 8+ years in technical product/program/project management, and an active TS/SCI.

Employer: Consigli Construction Co., Inc.

Location: Springfield, VA / DC & Mid-Atlantic federal market

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-level role leading complex federal construction projects and growing Consigli’s federal portfolio. Best for someone with 15+ years in construction management, deep knowledge of federal procurement (FAR, RFPs/RFQs), and a strong track record with agencies like GSA, DoD, USACE, NAVFAC, VA, DHS, etc.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on teams, projects, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.