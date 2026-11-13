Springfield’s retail and customer service scene is busy, especially heading into the holidays. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people and staying organized.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Springfield, VA ( in-store )

Springfield, VA ( ) Type: Part-time, Seasonal (October 2026 – January 2027)

(October 2026 – January 2027) Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers pick the right Anker home theater gear, demo products, and keep the department looking sharp. Good fit if you enjoy tech, talking with customers, and want a seasonal role that could lead to future opportunities with Best Buy.

Employer: National Seating & Mobility (NSM)

Location: Springfield, VA

Springfield, VA Type: Not listed (likely full-time; check posting)

Not listed (likely full-time; check posting) Salary: Not listed

Office-based role supporting clients who need mobility equipment, answering calls, handling orders, and doing data entry. Comes with PTO, paid holidays, health/dental/vision, life insurance, 401k match, and tuition assistance, and you’ll be part of a team helping people stay independent.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.