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💻 Springfield, VA IT Jobs – Multiple Cleared Roles at $80K–$250K
Springfield’s IT scene is packed with cleared roles right now, especially for folks with Top Secret / TS/SCI and solid hands-on skills. If you like mission-focused work and don’t mind being onsite, this is a strong moment to move up.
Lead Help Desk Technician
- Employer: VT Group (VTG)
- Location: Springfield, VA (100% onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$150,000
- Clearance: Active Top Secret with CI Polygraph
Lead the help desk for a federal COTS platform that supports the acquisition lifecycle. Great fit if you enjoy mentoring a team, owning escalations (Tier 1–2), and improving processes in a busy federal IT environment.
NOC Analyst (Mid-Level)
- Employer: NTT DATA North America
- Location: Springfield, VA (onsite, rotating shifts)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $96,492–$144,738
- Clearance: Active Top Secret
Tier 2 network operations role supporting a large enterprise LAN/WAN. You’ll troubleshoot routing, VPN, firewalls, and circuits while keeping critical security systems online 24x7.
Business Analyst I – U.S. Citizenship Required
- Employer: ZenPoint Solutions LLC
- Location: Springfield, VA (onsite, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000–$80,000
- Clearance: Active Secret
Junior BA role in an Agile environment—great if you have 1–2 years’ experience and like gathering requirements, writing user stories, and helping test and roll out new features for federal customers.
Observability / Splunk Engineer
- Employer: Apavo Corporation
- Location: Springfield, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Clearance: TS/SCI
High-impact observability role for AI services in the Intelligence Community. You’ll build Splunk dashboards, alerts, and runbooks to keep new AI capabilities reliable, auditable, and secure.
Cyber Incident Detection/Response Analyst (Mid)
- Employer: NTT DATA North America
- Location: Springfield, VA (onsite, 24x7 shifts)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $96,492–$144,738
- Clearance: Active Top Secret
Tier 2 cyber incident responder role working across SIEM, EDR, IDS/IPS, and threat intel. Ideal if you have 6+ years in SOC/IR and a cert like CySA+ or GCIH and want to lead complex investigations.
SOC Analyst
- Employer: NTT DATA North America
- Location: Springfield, VA (onsite, 24x7 shifts)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $87,428–$131,142
- Clearance: Active Top Secret
Front-line monitoring role watching enterprise networks and opening/escalating tickets. Good step if you have 5+ years in NOC/network monitoring and want to deepen your cyber and network skills.
Software Developer Subject Matter Expert (SME)
- Employer: Chenega MIOS SBU (Chenega Agile Real-Time Solutions)
- Location: Springfield, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $159,200–$250,000
- Clearance: TS/SCI with polygraph
Senior-level SME for enterprise software design, development, integration, and support—especially around ServiceNow and secure federal environments. Strong fit if you have 10+ years’ experience and want to set technical direction.
Targeting Analyst (Expert)
- Employer: Core One
- Location: Springfield, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Clearance: TS/SCI w/ SSB
Expert GEOINT/targeting role focused on remote sensing and the Joint targeting cycle. You’ll use tools like RemoteView, SOCET GXP, ArcGIS and lead advanced target development for national security missions.
Data Center Site Lead – TS/SCI with Polygraph
- Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)
- Location: Springfield, VA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $164,382–$195,500
- Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph
Lead data center operations for a major government site—managing power/space/cooling, a small team, and DCIM tools. Great for someone with 6+ years DC experience who likes both hands-on and leadership work.
Data Programmer / Data Analyst
- Employer: Axiologic Solutions LLC
- Location: Springfield, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $167,000–$187,000
- Clearance: TS/SCI with ability to obtain CI poly
Senior data role focused on workforce/human capital analytics using Python, Excel, SPSS, and more. You’ll design research, merge complex datasets, and brief senior audiences on analytic findings.
Network Operations Center (NOC)
- Employer: Applied Network Solutions Inc. (ANS)
- Location: Springfield, VA (24x7 monitoring center)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$200,000
- Clearance: TS/SCI with CI Polygraph
Monitor and triage issues across servers, networks, storage, and backups in a fast-paced ISP hosting environment. Uses a Panama schedule (day/night shifts) and suits someone who likes hands-on troubleshooting and ticketing.
Senior Virtualization Engineer
- Employer: Marathon TS
- Location: Springfield, VA (in person)
- Type: Full-time (other/contract listed)
- Salary: $130,000–$160,000
- Clearance: Top Secret
Focus on Citrix/VMware, VDI, and application virtualization in a secure government environment. Ideal if you have 5+ years in systems/virtualization and enjoy packaging apps, tuning VDI, and scripting.
GEOINT Analyst – SAR/MTI
- Employer: KAPS Solutions
- Location: NGA Washington, Springfield, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000–$100,000
- Clearance: TS/SCI (CI poly desired)
Support NGA’s Office of Sciences and Methodologies working with SAR and MTI sensors. You’ll develop new GEOINT tradecraft, training, and workflows using tools like SOCET GXP, RemoteView, and ArcGIS Pro.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many of these employers hire for multiple cleared IT roles in Springfield.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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