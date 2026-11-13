Springfield’s IT scene is packed with cleared roles right now, especially for folks with Top Secret / TS/SCI and solid hands-on skills. If you like mission-focused work and don’t mind being onsite, this is a strong moment to move up.

Employer: VT Group (VTG)

VT Group (VTG) Location: Springfield, VA (100% onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000–$150,000

Clearance: Active Top Secret with CI Polygraph

Lead the help desk for a federal COTS platform that supports the acquisition lifecycle. Great fit if you enjoy mentoring a team, owning escalations (Tier 1–2), and improving processes in a busy federal IT environment.

Employer: NTT DATA North America

Location: Springfield, VA (onsite, rotating shifts)

Springfield, VA (onsite, rotating shifts) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $96,492–$144,738

Clearance: Active Top Secret

Tier 2 network operations role supporting a large enterprise LAN/WAN. You’ll troubleshoot routing, VPN, firewalls, and circuits while keeping critical security systems online 24x7.

Employer: ZenPoint Solutions LLC

Location: Springfield, VA (onsite, 5 days/week)

Springfield, VA (onsite, 5 days/week) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,000–$80,000

Clearance: Active Secret

Junior BA role in an Agile environment—great if you have 1–2 years’ experience and like gathering requirements, writing user stories, and helping test and roll out new features for federal customers.

Employer: Apavo Corporation

Location: Springfield, VA

Springfield, VA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: TS/SCI

High-impact observability role for AI services in the Intelligence Community. You’ll build Splunk dashboards, alerts, and runbooks to keep new AI capabilities reliable, auditable, and secure.

Employer: NTT DATA North America

Location: Springfield, VA (onsite, 24x7 shifts)

Springfield, VA (onsite, 24x7 shifts) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $96,492–$144,738

Clearance: Active Top Secret

Tier 2 cyber incident responder role working across SIEM, EDR, IDS/IPS, and threat intel. Ideal if you have 6+ years in SOC/IR and a cert like CySA+ or GCIH and want to lead complex investigations.

Employer: NTT DATA North America

Location: Springfield, VA (onsite, 24x7 shifts)

Springfield, VA (onsite, 24x7 shifts) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $87,428–$131,142

Clearance: Active Top Secret

Front-line monitoring role watching enterprise networks and opening/escalating tickets. Good step if you have 5+ years in NOC/network monitoring and want to deepen your cyber and network skills.

Employer: Chenega MIOS SBU (Chenega Agile Real-Time Solutions)

Location: Springfield, VA

Springfield, VA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $159,200–$250,000

Clearance: TS/SCI with polygraph

Senior-level SME for enterprise software design, development, integration, and support—especially around ServiceNow and secure federal environments. Strong fit if you have 10+ years’ experience and want to set technical direction.

Employer: Core One

Location: Springfield, VA

Springfield, VA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: TS/SCI w/ SSB

Expert GEOINT/targeting role focused on remote sensing and the Joint targeting cycle. You’ll use tools like RemoteView, SOCET GXP, ArcGIS and lead advanced target development for national security missions.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

Location: Springfield, VA (onsite)

Springfield, VA (onsite) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $164,382–$195,500

Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph

Lead data center operations for a major government site—managing power/space/cooling, a small team, and DCIM tools. Great for someone with 6+ years DC experience who likes both hands-on and leadership work.

Employer: Axiologic Solutions LLC

Location: Springfield, VA

Springfield, VA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $167,000–$187,000

Clearance: TS/SCI with ability to obtain CI poly

Senior data role focused on workforce/human capital analytics using Python, Excel, SPSS, and more. You’ll design research, merge complex datasets, and brief senior audiences on analytic findings.

Employer: Applied Network Solutions Inc. (ANS)

Location: Springfield, VA (24x7 monitoring center)

Springfield, VA (24x7 monitoring center) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000–$200,000

Clearance: TS/SCI with CI Polygraph

Monitor and triage issues across servers, networks, storage, and backups in a fast-paced ISP hosting environment. Uses a Panama schedule (day/night shifts) and suits someone who likes hands-on troubleshooting and ticketing.

Employer: Marathon TS

Location: Springfield, VA (in person)

Springfield, VA (in person) Type: Full-time (other/contract listed)

Full-time (other/contract listed) Salary: $130,000–$160,000

Clearance: Top Secret

Focus on Citrix/VMware, VDI, and application virtualization in a secure government environment. Ideal if you have 5+ years in systems/virtualization and enjoy packaging apps, tuning VDI, and scripting.

Employer: KAPS Solutions

Location: NGA Washington, Springfield, VA

NGA Washington, Springfield, VA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000–$100,000

Clearance: TS/SCI (CI poly desired)

Support NGA’s Office of Sciences and Methodologies working with SAR and MTI sensors. You’ll develop new GEOINT tradecraft, training, and workflows using tools like SOCET GXP, RemoteView, and ArcGIS Pro.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many of these employers hire for multiple cleared IT roles in Springfield.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.