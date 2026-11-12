🚧 Springfield, VA Construction Jobs With Multiple $90K+ Openings

Springfield’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you’ve got experience in the field or in the shop, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass

Gerber Collision & Glass Location: Springfield, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000+ annually (flat-rate, based on flagged hours)

Hands-on collision repair role where you’ll disassemble, repair, and reassemble vehicles back to pre-accident condition. Comes with Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, parental leave, and ongoing training.

Employer: Kiewit Corporation

Location: Springfield, VA (office-based, some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $200,000/year

Senior role leading large vertical building estimates ($30M+) across commercial, education, sports, mixed-use, multifamily, and especially government and healthcare projects. You’ll guide estimator teams, shape bid strategies, and present to executives, with a strong benefits package and PTO.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for an established restoration firm)

Location: Northern Virginia (Springfield area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $160,000+ (based on experience)

Estimator role focused on commercial and multifamily reconstruction after water, fire, storm, and other losses. You’ll handle scoping, pricing, and negotiating work, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—experience in related trades often transfers well.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.