🎁 Free Springfield Finds — From Home Gym Gear to a Chest Freezer

Springfield neighbors are giving away some very handy free items this week, from home workout gear to kitchen appliances. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be useful for your home.

Item: Home gym kit by Gold’s Gym

Condition: Never used (contents listed in the photo)

Location: West Springfield, Fairfax County, Virginia

Source: trashnothing.com

A full home gym kit that has never been used. The exact contents are shown in the photos, so you can check if it has the weights or accessories you need before you message the poster.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Check photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/Lv4Uf8i

Item: 24" x 40" pane of glass from a picture frame

Condition: Not specified (standard frame glass)

Location: West Springfield, Fairfax County, Virginia

Source: trashnothing.com

Large 24" x 40" glass pane, perfect if you broke the glass on a big frame or need glass for a DIY project. Be sure you have a safe way to transport it.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Check photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/UVHeV9p

Item: 4-liter Zojirushi water boiler

Condition: Works great, excellent condition aside from outside staining and water deposits; seal replaced a few years ago

Location: North Springfield, Fairfax County, Virginia

Source: trashnothing.com

A 4-liter hot water boiler that’s been used daily for coffee and tea. Great for tea, French press coffee, instant oatmeal, bouillon, and more. The owner says it works very well and can leave it in the carport for easy pickup.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Check photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/AcaN7Ve

Item: Spacious chest freezer with removable baskets

Condition: Works great; came with the house, current owners don’t need it

Location: Ravensworth Farm, Springfield, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Dimensions: 27.5" deep x 43" long x 35" tall

A large chest freezer with removable baskets for easy organization. The owners just want someone who can come remove it, so plan for enough help and a vehicle that can handle the size.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Salomon skis with bindings

Condition: Good condition; described as a great starter set

Location: Ravensworth Farm, Springfield, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

A pair of Salomon skis with bindings, in good condition. The owner says they’re a great starter set for someone learning to ski or getting back into it.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

These free deals in Springfield can go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, check the photos, and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.