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💻 Springfield, VA IT Jobs – Multiple TS/SCI & Cyber Roles $59K–$230K
Springfield’s tech scene is packed with cleared roles right now, especially around GEOINT, cyber, and AI. If you’ve got a security clearance and like mission-focused work, this week’s list is strong.
Senior Data Engineer
Employer: Zachary Piper Solutions
Location: Springfield, VA (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $140,000–$170,000+
Clearance: Active TS/SCI with CI Poly
Lead cloud data platforms and scalable pipelines for GEOINT missions. Great fit if you’re strong in Python/Scala/Java, ETL/ELT, and want to mentor engineers on a high-impact intel program.
Systems Engineer Expert Level
Employer: Integrity Technology Consultants
Location: Springfield, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Clearance: TS/SCI with CI Poly
Expert-level systems engineer role (18+ years) guiding complex GEOINT systems across NSG/ASG and federal partners. You’ll lead requirements, integration, and big trade studies while overseeing junior and mid-level engineers.
System Architect (Expert)
Employer: Blue Clarity
Location: Springfield or Chantilly, VA (in person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000–$180,000 per year
Clearance: TS/SCI
Architect complex solutions across APIs, data, platforms, and cloud services. Ideal if you have 18+ years in enterprise/solution/data architecture and want to lead other architects while staying hands-on.
Cyber Systems Engineer – Vulnerability Management
Employer: Arcfield
Location: Springfield, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $133,901–$232,828.46 (projected range)
Clearance: TS/SCI with Poly
Own the vulnerability management lifecycle for a national customer. You’ll track findings, build metrics and reports, support RMF/FISMA work, and help automate cyber processes across IC/DoD environments.
AI & Analytics Innovation Lead
Employer: Guidehouse
Location: Springfield, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $113,000–$188,000
Clearance: TS/SCI (CI poly within 30 days)
Blend AI/ML strategy, dashboards, and data consulting for an NGA Program Executive Office. Perfect if you know Tableau, generative AI, and can turn messy program data into clear executive-ready visuals.
Information Security Systems Officer (ISSO) – Senior Consultant
Employer: Guidehouse
Location: Springfield, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $113,000–$188,000
Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph
Senior ISSO role leading RMF, ATO, and continuous monitoring across hybrid cloud. You’ll design secure AWS/Azure architectures, drive vulnerability/compliance work, and mentor junior security engineers.
Cybersecurity Engineer – CBP
Employer: Sherpa 6, Inc.
Location: Springfield, VA (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Clearance: DHS suitability (EOD) or active Secret
Support CBP’s Operational Technology Operations Center with cyber engineering, vulnerability management, IR, and RMF/ATO work. Good for someone who likes hands-on security in mission and OT environments.
Junior Exploitation Specialist / Photogrammetrist
Employer: Leidos
Location: Springfield, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $59,150–$106,925
Clearance: Active TS/SCI
Entry-level photogrammetry role supporting geodetic survey missions with LiDAR and EO point clouds. You’ll work under a senior lead, build reconnaissance packages, and grow your GEOINT tradecraft.
Senior Geospatial Analyst
Employer: Leidos
Location: Springfield, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $73,450–$132,775
Clearance: TS/SCI (poly eligible)
Senior GEOINT analyst role focused on commercial imagery for MGCP and international partners. Heavy ArcGIS work, international coordination, and briefing foreign partners on imagery and program status.
Asset Manager II (Cyber Lab Manager)
Employer: Agile Defense
Location: Springfield, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Clearance: Top Secret/SCI
Run a cyber lab while managing assets, logistics data, and support documentation. Great if you have lab management experience, strong technical skills, and like keeping complex environments organized.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills and tools they call out the most.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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