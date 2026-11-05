💻 Springfield, VA IT Jobs – Multiple TS/SCI & Cyber Roles $59K–$230K

Springfield’s tech scene is packed with cleared roles right now, especially around GEOINT, cyber, and AI. If you’ve got a security clearance and like mission-focused work, this week’s list is strong.

Employer: Zachary Piper Solutions

Location: Springfield, VA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000–$170,000+

Clearance: Active TS/SCI with CI Poly

Lead cloud data platforms and scalable pipelines for GEOINT missions. Great fit if you’re strong in Python/Scala/Java, ETL/ELT, and want to mentor engineers on a high-impact intel program.

Employer: Integrity Technology Consultants

Location: Springfield, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clearance: TS/SCI with CI Poly

Expert-level systems engineer role (18+ years) guiding complex GEOINT systems across NSG/ASG and federal partners. You’ll lead requirements, integration, and big trade studies while overseeing junior and mid-level engineers.

Employer: Blue Clarity

Location: Springfield or Chantilly, VA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$180,000 per year

Clearance: TS/SCI

Architect complex solutions across APIs, data, platforms, and cloud services. Ideal if you have 18+ years in enterprise/solution/data architecture and want to lead other architects while staying hands-on.

Employer: Arcfield

Location: Springfield, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $133,901–$232,828.46 (projected range)

Clearance: TS/SCI with Poly

Own the vulnerability management lifecycle for a national customer. You’ll track findings, build metrics and reports, support RMF/FISMA work, and help automate cyber processes across IC/DoD environments.

Employer: Guidehouse

Location: Springfield, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $113,000–$188,000

Clearance: TS/SCI (CI poly within 30 days)

Blend AI/ML strategy, dashboards, and data consulting for an NGA Program Executive Office. Perfect if you know Tableau, generative AI, and can turn messy program data into clear executive-ready visuals.

Employer: Guidehouse

Location: Springfield, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $113,000–$188,000

Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph

Senior ISSO role leading RMF, ATO, and continuous monitoring across hybrid cloud. You’ll design secure AWS/Azure architectures, drive vulnerability/compliance work, and mentor junior security engineers.

Employer: Sherpa 6, Inc.

Location: Springfield, VA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clearance: DHS suitability (EOD) or active Secret

Support CBP’s Operational Technology Operations Center with cyber engineering, vulnerability management, IR, and RMF/ATO work. Good for someone who likes hands-on security in mission and OT environments.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Springfield, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,150–$106,925

Clearance: Active TS/SCI

Entry-level photogrammetry role supporting geodetic survey missions with LiDAR and EO point clouds. You’ll work under a senior lead, build reconnaissance packages, and grow your GEOINT tradecraft.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Springfield, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,450–$132,775

Clearance: TS/SCI (poly eligible)

Senior GEOINT analyst role focused on commercial imagery for MGCP and international partners. Heavy ArcGIS work, international coordination, and briefing foreign partners on imagery and program status.

Employer: Agile Defense

Location: Springfield, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clearance: Top Secret/SCI

Run a cyber lab while managing assets, logistics data, and support documentation. Great if you have lab management experience, strong technical skills, and like keeping complex environments organized.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills and tools they call out the most.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.