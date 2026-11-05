🍽️ Multiple Springfield, VA Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now

Springfield’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused jobs. Here are several local spots hiring right now in Springfield, VA.

Employer: Moby Dick House Of Kabob

Location: Springfield, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly pay (plus tips from a tip pool)

Fast-casual Persian and Mediterranean spot where you’ll greet guests, run the register, and help with takeout orders. Good fit if you like talking with people and want growth opportunities, flexible schedules, 401(k) with match, and health/dental/vision benefits.

Employer: Mission BBQ

Location: Springfield, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00 – $20.00 per hour

Join the catering team for events, greeting guests and helping serve BBQ on-site. Comes with free shift meals, dining discounts, flexible schedule, paid training, 401(k), and potential medical/dental for eligible teammates.

Employer: Highgate (TownePlace Suites Springfield)

Location: 6245 Brandon Ave, Springfield, VA 22150

Type: Part-time

Pay: Hourly (amount not listed)

Hotel front desk role handling check-ins, checkouts, and guest questions about the area. Great if you’re organized, friendly, and computer-comfortable; full-time roles at this company can include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.

Employer: Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Foods Inc.

Location: Springfield, VA 22151

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00 per hour

Back-of-house role keeping dishes, kitchen, and floors clean so service runs smoothly. No experience needed, training provided, plus employee discount and health insurance; Spanish is required for this position.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—these kinds of roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.