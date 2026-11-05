🚧 Springfield, VA Skilled Trades: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring

Springfield’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like working with your hands. Here are several local roles where you can build skills and grow your pay.

Employer: Amentum

Amentum Location: Springfield, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.99/hour

Requirements: US Citizen, able to obtain and maintain Top Secret/SCI clearance

Entry-level helper role supporting mechanics and plumbers with tools, materials, and basic tasks. Good fit if you’re strong, reliable, can lift up to 45 lbs, and want to get into skilled maintenance with no prior experience required.

Note: There are multiple postings for this same role at Amentum; details are essentially the same, so check the link above for the most current listing.

Employer: Patriot Auto Detail, LLC

Location: Springfield, VA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30,000 – $70,000 per year

Hands-on detailing in a climate-controlled shop, with training in paint correction, ceramic coatings, and paint protection film. Great if you love cars, have a valid driver’s license, and want to learn high-demand skills that can boost your income.

Employer: Mid-Atlantic Power Specialists

Location: Springfield, VA (field work across the DMV)

Type: Full-time

Experience: 4+ years as an electrician

Work on mission-critical electrical systems for data centers and large commercial clients. Expect ladder work, outdoor conditions, and overtime, so this is ideal if you’re experienced, safety-focused, and want steady, technical work.

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass (The Boyd Group LLC)

Location: Springfield, VA

Type: Flat-rate technician role (listed as internship, but duties match a full technician)

(listed as internship, but duties match a full technician) Pay: $75,000+ annually, depending on flagged hours

Full collision repair work: disassembly, structural and body repair, glass, and refinish to pre-accident condition. Comes with Day 1 medical, PTO, 401(k) with match, paid parental leave, and more—best if you already have tech school or a 3-year apprenticeship and want strong earning potential.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many shops are open to training the right person. Share this with a friend who’s looking for a hands-on job in Springfield.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.