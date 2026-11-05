🏗️ Springfield, VA Engineering Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings

Springfield’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around defense, data centers, and power systems. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are several strong six‑figure roles open locally.

Employer: Amentum

Amentum Location: Springfield, VA (onsite, non-remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $150,000

Clearance: Active Top Secret with SCI eligibility required (US citizenship)

Mid–senior electrical engineer role focused on custom RF systems, antennas, PCBs, and embedded controllers from concept through field deployment. You’ll design and test advanced hardware in lab and operational settings, travel up to 25%, and support mission-focused government work. Includes overtime eligibility and a full benefits package (health, PTO, 401(k) match, education reimbursement, parental leave, and more).

Note: This role is also posted on Indeed with the same title and details; it’s the same position at Amentum.

Employer: FlatironDragados

Location: Based in Springfield, VA – traveling assignment

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $130,000/year

Project engineer role supporting advanced technology and data center construction projects. You’ll track costs, manage RFIs, update schedules, coordinate subs, and help keep large design-build jobs on time and on budget. Comes with a comprehensive comp package, PTO, strong 401(k), health/dental/vision, wellness benefits, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: PD Power Systems, LLC

Location: Springfield, VA (onsite only)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Based on education and experience

Lead electro-mechanical design for power generation and distribution equipment, including medium/low voltage switchgear systems. You’ll use SolidWorks, run FEA, own drawings/BOMs, and work closely with manufacturing and suppliers from concept through production. Requires 10+ years (or equivalent) and eligibility for a U.S. security clearance. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—polish your resume, double-check the requirements (especially clearances and travel), and apply directly through the links.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.