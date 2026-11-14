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🛒 Springfield Township PA Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Springfield Township has a nice mix of retail and banking roles right now, from tech help to formalwear and finance. Good options here if you like talking with people and keeping busy on your feet.
Store Manager – Men’s Wearhouse
- Employer: Men’s Wearhouse
- Location: Springfield, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the whole store: coach your team, drive sales, and keep operations running smoothly. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years leading retail teams, enjoy hiring and training people, and like creating a strong customer experience.
Geek Squad Agent (Retail Store) – Best Buy
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Springfield, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Application deadline: At least 5 days from posting date (see job page)
Front-line tech helper for customers with computers and devices. Best if you have 3+ months of retail or customer service, love gadgets, and want training, employee discounts, and solid benefits while you build tech skills.
(Same role also listed on Indeed here for more details or to apply there: Geek Squad Agent (Retail Store) – Best Buy)
Teller (Financial Service Representative)
- Employer: Citadel Credit Union
- Location: Springfield, PA
- Type: Not listed (bank branch role; likely regular hours plus Saturdays)
- Salary: Not listed
Front-desk banking role handling cash transactions, customer questions, and cross-selling bank products. Good for someone with 1+ year of customer service and cash handling, who likes steady work, clear goals, and building long-term member relationships.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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