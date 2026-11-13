Springfield Township has a few solid part-time retail roles right now, great if you want steady hours without a full-time commitment.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Springfield, PA

Type: Part-time (about 12 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $19.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 12/27/2026

This role mixes customer service, cashier work, and keeping shelves stocked in a busy pharmacy setting. You only need to be at least 16 years old, and the job comes with access to dental, vision, wellness resources, employee discounts, and other benefits depending on hours and eligibility.

Note: This same job is also posted on Indeed; details match, so it’s one opening with multiple listings.

Employer: The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company Location: 721 W Sproul Road, Springfield, PA

Type: Part-time (minimum 4-hour shifts, morning/daytime)

This front-end cashier job is all about friendly checkout service—scanning items, taking payments, bagging groceries, and helping with carts and small front-end restocking projects. Good fit if you like staying active on your feet and want daytime hours in a busy neighborhood grocery store.

If one of these looks right for you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.