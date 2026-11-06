🛒 Springfield Township retail hiring now for several roles

Springfield Township has some solid retail openings right now, from fashion to furniture. If you like helping people shop and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Raymour & Flanigan

Raymour & Flanigan Location: Springfield, PA

Springfield, PA Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Type: Full-time (retail schedule with nights, weekends, holidays)

Hands-on role in the backroom and on the sales floor: unloading trucks, setting up furniture, helping customers load purchases, and keeping the store clean and safe. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, tuition reimbursement, and merchandise discount.

Employer: Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant Location: Marple Crossroads, Springfield, PA 19064

Type: Regular / Part-time

Front-of-store role focused on welcoming shoppers, styling outfits, and using mobile tech to give a smooth in-store and online (OMNI) experience. Offers 401(k), merchandise discounts, and growth opportunities across sister brands (benefits depend on role and hours).

Employer: Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant Location: Marple Crossroads, Springfield, PA 19064

Type: Regular / Part-time

Lead role for someone with 1–3 years retail experience who wants to coach a team, support the Store Manager, and step in as manager when needed. You’ll help drive sales, train associates, and keep the store running smoothly, with access to 401(k), merchandise discounts, and advancement paths (based on eligibility).

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.