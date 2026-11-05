🛒 Springfield Township PA Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings

Springfield Township has a nice mix of retail and customer-facing roles right now, from big brands to local community spots. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (via Randstad Sourceright )

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (via ) Location: Springfield, PA

Salary: $24.80 – $37.20/hour

Type: Full-time, freelance

Prestige beauty role where you give personalized fragrance and beauty advice, support in-store events, and keep displays looking sharp. Great fit if you love luxury brands, enjoy talking with customers, and want strong pay plus access to big-company benefits.

Employer: Target

Location: Springfield, PA

Salary: $23.25 – $39.50/hour

Type: Full-time

Front-end leadership role guiding the guest service team, from checklanes to Drive Up. You’ll coach team members, solve guest issues, and help hit sales and service goals, with solid pay and access to Target’s health, retirement, and discount benefits.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Location: Springfield, PA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Hands-on retail leadership in the tile department, training product specialists and helping customers with project and product questions. Good for someone who likes physical work, learning home-improvement products, and growing into management with bonus and benefit options.

Employer: YMCA of Eastern Delaware County

Location: Springfield, PA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Front-desk role greeting members, giving tours, selling memberships, and handling basic admin and cash drawer duties. Ideal if you’re friendly, can open early (4:45 a.m. a couple days a week), and want a community-focused job.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Springfield, PA

Salary: Up to $16.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Classic front-end retail job running the register, answering questions, and keeping the sales floor stocked and tidy. Good match if you already have cashier experience and want steady, in-person work with an employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; retail jobs in this area tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.