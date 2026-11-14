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Springfield
🏥 Springfield, TN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles
2 days ago
Springfield’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both new grads and seasoned pros. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Travel CT Technologist – up to $1,951/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Springfield, TN (hospital setting)
- Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks)
- Salary: $1,776 – $1,951 per week
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 10-hour night shifts
This contract CT Tech role offers strong weekly pay, night shifts, and the chance to grow your imaging skills in a busy hospital. Benefits start day 1, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, and referral bonuses.
Registered Nurse (RN) Resident
- Employer: Northshore Home Health Care
- Location: Springfield, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect for newer RNs, this residency lets you build confidence with strong preceptor support. You’ll rotate through clinical areas, sharpen assessment and med administration skills, and learn evidence-based care in a team setting.
Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant
- Employer: HCA Healthcare – TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center
- Location: Springfield, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive rate noted)
- Schedule: 9a–5p, 7 on / 7 off
Join a 110-bed community hospital with a steady daytime schedule and full W2 benefits, 401(k), health coverage, and CME stipend. Ideal if you have hospitalist experience and want a predictable block schedule close to Nashville.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,130/week
- Employer: Aequor, Allied Division
- Location: Springfield, TN
- Type: Travel (listed as Internship)
- Salary: Approx. $2,130 per week
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hour shifts
Another CT travel contract in town with higher weekly pay and standard 10-hour shifts. Good option if you like travel work and want to compare packages and stipends between agencies.
Physical Therapy Assistant – PRN
- Employer: TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center
- Location: Springfield, TN
- Type: PRN / Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work per diem helping patients regain function and mobility in an acute care hospital. You’ll support PTs with treatment, documentation, and discharge planning, with access to HCA’s broad benefits and education support (benefits may vary by hours/location).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles here turn over fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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