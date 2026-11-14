Springfield’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both new grads and seasoned pros. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Springfield, TN (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks)

Salary: $1,776 – $1,951 per week

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 10-hour night shifts

This contract CT Tech role offers strong weekly pay, night shifts, and the chance to grow your imaging skills in a busy hospital. Benefits start day 1, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Location: Springfield, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect for newer RNs, this residency lets you build confidence with strong preceptor support. You’ll rotate through clinical areas, sharpen assessment and med administration skills, and learn evidence-based care in a team setting.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center

Location: Springfield, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive rate noted)

Not listed (competitive rate noted) Schedule: 9a–5p, 7 on / 7 off

Join a 110-bed community hospital with a steady daytime schedule and full W2 benefits, 401(k), health coverage, and CME stipend. Ideal if you have hospitalist experience and want a predictable block schedule close to Nashville.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Location: Springfield, TN

Type: Travel (listed as Internship)

Salary: Approx. $2,130 per week

Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hour shifts

Another CT travel contract in town with higher weekly pay and standard 10-hour shifts. Good option if you like travel work and want to compare packages and stipends between agencies.

Employer: TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center

Location: Springfield, TN

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work per diem helping patients regain function and mobility in an acute care hospital. You’ll support PTs with treatment, documentation, and discharge planning, with access to HCA’s broad benefits and education support (benefits may vary by hours/location).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles here turn over fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.