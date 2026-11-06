🚚 Springfield TN Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Roles Now Hiring

Springfield’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around manufacturing. If you like fast-moving work and keeping products flowing, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Electrolux

Electrolux Location: Springfield, TN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role at a major appliance maker. You’ll run forklifts and clamp trucks, handle loading/unloading, and help with shipping and inventory control while following strict safety rules.

Employer: Electrolux Group

Electrolux Group Location: Springfield, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead end-to-end production planning for a high-volume plant and manage a team of schedulers. This role owns the master schedule, capacity planning, and ERP/MES tools to keep operations on time and customers happy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—new logistics roles pop up fast in Springfield.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.