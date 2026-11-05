🏥 Springfield TN Healthcare: Multiple Imaging Tech Roles Open Now

Springfield’s hospitals are busy and hiring, especially in imaging. If you’re a tech who likes patient care and high‑tech equipment, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center (HCA Healthcare) Location: Springfield, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

10‑week paid, accelerated program that takes you from Rad Tech to CT Tech while you work 36 hours/week and earn your CT clinical hours at HCA facilities. Tuition, fees, and books are covered for selected participants, and successful grads move into a full-time CT Tech role with access to HCA’s full benefits (medical, 401(k) match, tuition help, and more).

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Springfield, TN (partner hospital)

(partner hospital) Type: Travel, full-time contract

Salary: $1,776–$1,951 per week (40 hrs, 8‑hr shifts)

13‑week CT Tech contract with possible extension, 40 hours/week, PM shifts. Ideal if you have ARRT (R), CT experience, and want strong weekly pay plus day‑one benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and referral bonuses through a national staffing agency.

Employer: TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center (TriStar Health / HCA Healthcare)

(TriStar Health / HCA Healthcare) Location: Springfield, TN

Type: PRN (as needed)

Salary: Not listed

PRN role doing general Nuclear Medicine and PET CT exams at a 109‑bed acute care hospital. Great if you want flexible hours and already have CNMT or ARRT (N) plus BLS; comes with access to HCA’s broad benefits and education support (where eligible).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like shift and schedule are often flexible once you talk with a recruiter.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.