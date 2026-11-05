💰 Springfield, TN Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings

Springfield’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from big manufacturing to state government and local construction. If you’re good with numbers, there’s likely a fit here for you.

Employer: Electrolux Group

Electrolux Group Location: Springfield, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plant-based senior role handling budgeting, forecasting, monthly close, KPIs, and fixed assets for a major home appliance maker. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, paid time off, product discounts, and tuition reimbursement after 12 months.

Note: This same job is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: Tennessee Department of Finance & Administration

Location: Listed as Nashville, TN (Davidson County) – hybrid in-office/remote

Listed as – hybrid in-office/remote Type: Full-time

Salary: $49,176 – $73,920 per year

Great fit if you’re early in your career with a bachelor’s in accounting and want stable state benefits. You’ll do general ledger work, reconciliations, grants, invoices, and reports, with a built-in path to move up after a one-year training period.

Employer: BOS Staffing (for a construction company)

(for a construction company) Location: Springfield, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role where you own AP, AR, job costing, and monthly close using QuickBooks Online. Ideal if you have 5+ years of accounting experience and are fluent in English and Spanish, with a plus for construction industry background.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.