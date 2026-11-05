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Springfield
Planning Commission meets Nov. 5 at country club
4 days ago
The Springfield Township Planning Commission will hold its November meeting on Thursday, November 5 at 7:30 PM in the Fairway Room at the Springfield Country Club, 400 W. Sproul Road, Springfield. The petitioner and all interested people are invited to attend and will have a chance to speak.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Springfield Township
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