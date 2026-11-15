Springfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand from clinics, hospitals, and specialty centers. If you’re in medical or dental care, there are some solid options here right now.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Springfield, OR

Salary: $3,090 per week (based on 36 hours)

(based on 36 hours) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 12-hour flexible shifts, 36 hours/week, start 11/30/2026

This allied health travel role comes with aggressive pay packages, tax-free stipends for those who qualify, Day 1 medical, dental, and vision, 401(k), weekly or daily pay, and strong 24/7 clinical support. Ideal if you have 1+ year Cath Lab Tech experience and want a high-paying contract with lots of benefits.

Employer: Advantage Dental+

Location: Springfield, OR

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

This role offers clinical independence while a support team handles marketing, HR, IT, and operations so you can focus on patient care. Great fit if you hold a DDS or DMD and want a patient-first practice with growth opportunities and a strong benefits package.

Employer: Aya Locums

Location: Springfield, OR

Salary: $400–$450 per hour

Type: Full-time, Locum, 13-week assignment

Schedule: Standard 5x8s, 07:30–16:00, scheduled only, no call

Work at a surgical center with high, transparent locums pay, plus travel and lodging coverage, in-house credentialing, and malpractice coverage. Good option if you’re an advanced GI physician looking for a well-structured, daytime-only locums gig.

Employer: Thurston Family Dental

Location: Springfield, OR

Salary: $25–$29 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Type: Full-time (about 36 hours/week, 4-day workweek)

Join a small, busy private practice with a 4-day week, fully covered medical, in-house dental care, PTO, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, and a cash balance retirement plan. You’ll need EFDA and X-ray certification and will work in person with a close-knit team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare hiring moves fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.