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Eugene
Take a self-guided mural tour on LTD Downtown Loop
4 days ago
Riders can use Lane Transit District’s Downtown Loop to visit public murals and locally owned businesses in downtown Eugene. Plan your bus trip at LTD.org or in the Transit app, and view the City of Eugene’s mural map at Eugene-OR.gov/4636/Murals.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Lane Transit District
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