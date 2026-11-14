Looking for a new feline friend in Springfield, OR? These sweet cats and kittens from Cat Rescue & Adoption Network are ready to join loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white diamond on chest/belly and tiny white-tipped toes

Black with white diamond on chest/belly and tiny white-tipped toes Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Cat Rescue & Adoption Network

Phone: (541) 225-4955 ext.1

Cisco is a silky, panther-like kitten with hazel-green eyes and unique white markings. He’s curious, a quick learner, and loves watching birds from the window. During playtime he shows off his acrobatic leaps with wand toys, then happily settles in to snuggle on the couch when he’s done.

👉 Meet Cisco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/gray tabby with white

Brown/gray tabby with white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Cat Rescue & Adoption Network

Phone: (541) 225-4955 ext.1

Trice is a big, bold lovebug who believes the world exists to give her affection, attention, and treats. She’s a short-haired striped tabby and a former mama cat who trusted her foster family to help raise her kittens. Now that her babies are grown, Trice is ready for a permanent home of her own.

👉 Meet Trice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (medium hair tuxedo)

Domestic Shorthair (medium hair tuxedo) Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Cat Rescue & Adoption Network

Phone: (541) 225-4955 ext.1

Pumpkin Pie is a fluffy tuxedo kitten who likely has some Maine Coon in him. He loves to wrestle and play with his foster siblings, especially his buddy Apple Pie. He enjoys napping on the highest perch and comes running when he hears treats—just shake the bag and he appears! He can be shy at first but warms up with time and gentle care.

👉 Meet Pumpkin Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby with black

Brown tabby with black Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Cat Rescue & Adoption Network

Phone: (541) 225-4955 ext.1

Apple Pie is a petite brown tabby kitten who’s the perfect mix of playful and cuddly. She loves chasing her foster brother Pumpkin Pie, batting at string toys, and pouncing on jingly mice. After playtime, she’s happy to curl up between your legs or on your chest for a cozy nap.

👉 Meet Apple Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Petite gray tabby with dark swirl markings

Petite gray tabby with dark swirl markings Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Cat Rescue & Adoption Network

Phone: (541) 225-4955 ext.1

Oberon is a tiny gray tabby with striking swirl markings and big nighttime energy. She loves wand toys and will leap and twist in the air to catch them. She’s an eager bug hunter and a champion Churu treat eater, happily polishing off her snack in one go.

👉 Meet Oberon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Springfield/Eugene area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Cat Rescue & Adoption Network at (541) 225-4955 ext.1 to learn more or set up a meet-and-greet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.