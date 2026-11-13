Springfield’s hands-on jobs are busy right now, especially for folks who like working with their hands and staying active. Here are a few solid options if you’re ready to jump in.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Springfield, OR (mobile, at client locations)

(mobile, at client locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll travel to customers and make their cars look brand new with full interior and exterior detailing. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, can work on your own, and already have your own detailing gear and reliable transportation.

Employer: SERVPRO Team Landers

Location: Springfield, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off

This role helps restore homes and businesses after damage, following IICRC standards. Good for someone who wants steady, physical work, likes helping people in tough moments, and wants solid benefits with a well-known restoration brand.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.