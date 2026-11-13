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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Springfield, OR Today
Springfield neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you’re looking to furnish a room or spoil a pet, these local offers are worth a look.
Wooden Grandfather Clock
Item: Wooden Grandfather Clock
Condition: Clock works not working (runs a few minutes then stops). Chimes and body in excellent shape.
Location: Mountaingate, Springfield, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
This classic grandfather clock was purchased in Germany about 45 years ago. The inner clock mechanism needs repair, but the case and chimes are in great condition. Perfect if you enjoy restoring old pieces or want a beautiful statement piece in your home.
Pickup only in the Springfield Mountain Gate area; you’ll need to come and pick it up yourself.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Rattan Couch
Item: Rattan Couch
Condition: Used, was in a cat’s room, will need some cleaning
Size: About 82" x 37" x 27" high
Location: Gateway, Springfield, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
This rattan couch offers a relaxed, boho look and a generous size for a living room, sunroom, or covered porch. Since it was in a room with cats, plan on giving it a good cleaning before use.
It’s pickup only — you’ll need to bring help and a vehicle big enough for an 82-inch couch.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Multi-Level Cat Tree Tower
Item: Multi-Level Cat Tree Tower
Condition: Described as sturdy
Features: Multiple platforms, scratching posts, cozy hideaway, hanging toy
Location: Douglas Garden, Springfield, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
This cat tree tower gives your cat plenty of places to climb, scratch, nap, and play. With several levels, built-in scratching posts, a snug hideaway, and a hanging toy, it’s a nice upgrade for any indoor cat.
Great for keeping claws off your furniture and giving your pet a fun spot to explore.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Springfield tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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