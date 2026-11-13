Springfield neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you’re looking to furnish a room or spoil a pet, these local offers are worth a look.

Item: Wooden Grandfather Clock

Condition: Clock works not working (runs a few minutes then stops). Chimes and body in excellent shape.

Location: Mountaingate, Springfield, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

This classic grandfather clock was purchased in Germany about 45 years ago. The inner clock mechanism needs repair, but the case and chimes are in great condition. Perfect if you enjoy restoring old pieces or want a beautiful statement piece in your home.

Pickup only in the Springfield Mountain Gate area; you’ll need to come and pick it up yourself.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Rattan Couch

Condition: Used, was in a cat’s room, will need some cleaning

Size: About 82" x 37" x 27" high

Location: Gateway, Springfield, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

This rattan couch offers a relaxed, boho look and a generous size for a living room, sunroom, or covered porch. Since it was in a room with cats, plan on giving it a good cleaning before use.

It’s pickup only — you’ll need to bring help and a vehicle big enough for an 82-inch couch.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Multi-Level Cat Tree Tower

Condition: Described as sturdy

Features: Multiple platforms, scratching posts, cozy hideaway, hanging toy

Location: Douglas Garden, Springfield, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

This cat tree tower gives your cat plenty of places to climb, scratch, nap, and play. With several levels, built-in scratching posts, a snug hideaway, and a hanging toy, it’s a nice upgrade for any indoor cat.

Great for keeping claws off your furniture and giving your pet a fun spot to explore.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Springfield tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.