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Springfield

Stuff the Bus donation events set for Nov. 6–7

5 days ago
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Lane Transit District is holding Stuff the Bus community donation events to collect food, toys, gifts, and other essentials for local families during the holiday season. Donations can be dropped off at Walmart on Olympic St. in Springfield on November 6 and at Walmart on Green Acres Rd. in Eugene on November 7. Learn more at LTD.org/Stuff-The-Bus.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lane Transit District

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