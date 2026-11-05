🍽️ Springfield OR Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings

Springfield’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and feeding people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Springfield, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Great pay (not listed), free meals, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, hands-on paid training

Cook and serve Asian-inspired dishes, keep the restaurant clean, and rotate between front counter, drive-thru, and kitchen. No experience? They’ll train you, and there’s a clear path to grow into leadership roles with strong benefits for full-time staff.

Employer: Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt

Location: Springfield, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: Training role, then $15.80/hr base, up to about $23.27/hr with tips

Training role, then Perks: Flexible schedule, free frozen yogurt, employee discount, fun team vibe

Start in a paid training program and move into a Shift Lead role if you hit your 30-day goals. You’ll run shifts, handle cash, coach teammates, and keep the shop clean and upbeat—great fit if you want leadership experience without needing past management on your resume.

Employer: PeaceHealth

Location: Springfield, OR

Type: Per Diem/Relief (variable schedule)

Pay: $23.53 – $36.75 per hour , union-represented role

, union-represented role Setting: Hospital kitchen, serving patients, staff, and visitors

Prepare hot and cold meals using set recipes and HACCP food safety standards, keep detailed records, and support a busy healthcare kitchen. Good option if you have solid cooking experience and want higher hourly pay with a respected local health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same hiring page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.