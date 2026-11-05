🛒 Springfield, OR Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs

Springfield’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring across tech, groceries, and apparel. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Springfield, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in-store as the go-to person for LG TVs and home theater gear. You’ll get full training, explain tech in simple terms, and coach other sales teammates. Comes with competitive pay, employee discounts, and benefits for your well-being.

Employer: America’s Best (National Vision)

Location: Springfield, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy optical store, leading the eyeglass team, watching sales and profit goals, and keeping customers happy from check-in to checkout. Every Sunday off, bonus potential, and a full benefits package make this a strong step-up role.

Employer: America’s Best (National Vision)

Location: Springfield, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same Assistant Eyeglass Manager role, posted on Indeed with more detail on health & dental, 401(k), PTO, and training programs. If you like clear growth paths and leading a small team, this listing is worth a careful read.

Employer: Duluth Trading Company

Location: Springfield, OR

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Salary: $16.00–$16.50/hour

Help customers gear up with Duluth’s workwear while keeping the sales floor stocked, clean, and customer-ready. Seasonal role with daily pay, 40% employee discount, flexible scheduling, and 401(k) eligibility.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Springfield, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Overnight and evening shifts stocking shelves, working freight, and keeping aisles clear so the store is ready for morning shoppers. Good fit if you like steady, physical work, weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and benefits for eligible employees.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—retail roles in Springfield tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.