Springfield’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands and local orgs hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2429

Location: 2100 N Bechtle Ave, Springfield, OH 45504

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Pay: $19–$32/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Lead the team that keeps seasonal and holiday items moving and stocked. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) and access to Live Better U, where Walmart pays 100% of tuition and books for approved education programs.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Dayton – Springfield Family YMCA

Location: Springfield, OH

Type: Part-time, Non-exempt

Pay: $11.00–$13.20/hour

Be the friendly face at the front desk, helping members with sign-ups, changes, payments, and tours. Good fit if you’re 18+, have a high school diploma/GED, and at least one year of customer service experience.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Springfield, OH

Type: Full-time (about 39–40 hours/week)

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location (see Lowe’s site for details)

Lead the Paint department team, coach associates, and help customers find the right products while keeping the area stocked and safe. You’ll need solid retail experience (3–5 years), customer service skills, and comfort lifting at least 25 lbs and working varied shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.