Springfield has some very special Husky puppies looking for loving homes. All of these babies are at Clark County SPCA and must be met in person before you can apply.

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Clark County SPCA

Clark County SPCA Phone: (937) 925-6602

Location: Springfield, OH

The shelter requires you to visit Sweetpotato in person before they will accept an application. They go by the first approved applicant at the shelter for each pet, so don’t wait if you’re interested.

👉 Meet Sweetpotato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Clark County SPCA

Clark County SPCA Phone: (937) 925-6602

Location: Springfield, OH

To adopt Honey Glaze, you’ll need to come to the shelter and visit her first. The shelter uses a first approved in-shelter application system, so visiting soon is the best way to have a chance at adopting her.

👉 Meet Honey Glaze and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Clark County SPCA

Clark County SPCA Phone: (937) 925-6602

Location: Springfield, OH

If you’re interested in Golden Marshy, plan a visit to the shelter first. Applications are only taken after an in-person visit, and the first approved applicant at the shelter will be chosen.

👉 Meet Golden Marshy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Clark County SPCA

Clark County SPCA Phone: (937) 925-6602

Location: Springfield, OH

To meet Festive Flower, head to Clark County SPCA in person. The shelter only accepts applications after you visit, and they adopt to the first approved in-shelter applicant.

👉 Meet Festive Flower and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Springfield, OH and dreaming of a Husky puppy, now is a wonderful time to visit Clark County SPCA. Call (937) 925-6602 to confirm visiting hours, then stop by to see which pup steals your heart.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.