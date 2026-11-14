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🏥 Springfield, OH Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings With Benefits
Springfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both new grads and experienced pros. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.
Physical Therapist (PT)
- Employer: Synchrony Rehab
- Location: Springfield, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on PT role in a long-term care setting, focused on assessments, treatment plans, and patient education. Good fit if you want strong teamwork, six months of training, and a supportive rehab environment.
MDS Nurse
- Employer: Skilled Nursing Facility (name not listed)
- Location: Springfield, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)
Ideal for an RN or LPN who knows MDS, Medicare, and care planning. You’ll lead accurate assessments, support reimbursement, and help drive quality care in a long-term care setting.
Dental Assistant
- Employer: Rocking Horse Community Health Center
- Location: Health Clinic at Springfield High School, Springfield, OH
- Type: Full-time, hourly (Mon–Thu, ~7:30am–5:00pm)
- Pay: $17.00–$24.00/hour, plus medical, dental, vision, company-paid life & LTD, up to 4 weeks PTO and 10 paid holidays
Mission-driven role serving kids and families in a school-based clinic. Great if you have dental assisting and X-ray experience and want steady hours, strong benefits, and a community-focused employer.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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