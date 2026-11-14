undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in Springfield, OH
Looking for a new feline friend in Springfield, OH? These sweet kittens are all waiting for loving homes through TIPS - TNR in Clark County Inc.
Oogie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: TIPS - TNR in Clark County Inc
Oogie is a young brown tabby girl looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and cared for.
👉 Meet Oogie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zero
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: TIPS - TNR in Clark County Inc
Zero is a sleek black kitten who would love a cozy home and a family to call his own.
👉 Meet Zero and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boogie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: TIPS - TNR in Clark County Inc
Boogie is a baby brown tabby who’s ready to settle into a forever home and grow up with her new people.
👉 Meet Boogie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sally
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange or red
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: TIPS - TNR in Clark County Inc
Sally is an orange baby girl, a bit of a rare color for females, and she’s hoping for a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Sally and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jack
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: TIPS - TNR in Clark County Inc
Jack is a bright orange kitten who’s ready to leave shelter life behind and move into a forever home.
👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shock
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: TIPS - TNR in Clark County Inc
Shock is a baby brown tabby boy looking for a family who will keep him indoors, safe, and loved.
👉 Meet Shock and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Springfield, OH, please consider opening your home to one of these kittens. Visit their links to learn more, or contact TIPS - TNR in Clark County Inc through their Adopt-a-Pet pages to ask about visits and adoption details.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.