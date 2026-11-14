Looking for a new feline friend in Springfield, OH? These sweet kittens are all waiting for loving homes through TIPS - TNR in Clark County Inc.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: TIPS - TNR in Clark County Inc

Oogie is a young brown tabby girl looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and cared for.

👉 Meet Oogie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: TIPS - TNR in Clark County Inc

Zero is a sleek black kitten who would love a cozy home and a family to call his own.

👉 Meet Zero and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: TIPS - TNR in Clark County Inc

Boogie is a baby brown tabby who’s ready to settle into a forever home and grow up with her new people.

👉 Meet Boogie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: TIPS - TNR in Clark County Inc

Sally is an orange baby girl, a bit of a rare color for females, and she’s hoping for a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Sally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: TIPS - TNR in Clark County Inc

Jack is a bright orange kitten who’s ready to leave shelter life behind and move into a forever home.

👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: TIPS - TNR in Clark County Inc

Shock is a baby brown tabby boy looking for a family who will keep him indoors, safe, and loved.

👉 Meet Shock and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Springfield, OH, please consider opening your home to one of these kittens. Visit their links to learn more, or contact TIPS - TNR in Clark County Inc through their Adopt-a-Pet pages to ask about visits and adoption details.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.