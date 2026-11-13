Springfield’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several employers are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: TAC Industries

TAC Industries Location: Springfield, OH (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $21.00/hour

Keep the production floor running by repairing and maintaining industrial sewing machines and other equipment. This role is great if you have 2+ years of maintenance experience, like troubleshooting mechanical/electrical issues, and want solid benefits (401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, life insurance).

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Springfield, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift Monday–Friday with overtime as needed

with overtime as needed Pay: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Operate a sit-down forklift, move stock and finished goods, and keep inventory organized in a fast-paced, state-of-the-art facility. Good fit if you have forklift experience, can lift up to 100 lbs, and want full benefits, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and paid holidays.

Employer: Performance Food Group / Core-Mark

Performance Food Group / Core-Mark Location: 1982 Commerce Rd, Springfield, OH 45504

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 2pm–finish

Pay: $17/hour starting, up to $22/hour with incentives

Pick and pack orders, run scanners, and keep product moving in a multi-temperature warehouse (cooler, freezer, dry). You get Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and growth opportunities. Walk-in interviews every Wednesday and Thursday, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—each company has more roles posted and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.